Kazakhstan prepare to modernize CAC system to increase gas transit to Uzbekistan

The national company QazaqGaz is conducting preparatory work on the modernization of the Central Asia - Center gas transportation system (CAC) to increase gas transit to Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that since October last year, Russian gas has already been supplied to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan through one of the four strands of the Central Asia - Center gas transportation system. According to the plan, this year the volume of supplies to Uzbekistan was supposed to amount to 2.8 billion cubic meters of Russian gas. However, according to some reports, in September of this year, the transit of natural gas through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan amounted to 3.8 billion cubic meters.

Kyrgyzstan is also waiting for supplies of Russian blue fuel, which will also transit through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan via the CAC system. Taking into account the growing needs of the Central Asian republics for blue fuel, Kazakhstan intends to modernize the CAC system, which has been in service since the Soviet era.

The President was also informed about the progress of other major investment projects and the execution of instructions for the development of transit potential.

In addition, President Tokayev was informed about the work on expanding the resource base. In this regard, the Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz said that, given the rapid growth of commercial gas consumption in the economy of Kazakhstan, foreign investments have been attracted to exploration projects in the gas industry. An agreement has been signed with Chevron on geological exploration in the Aktobe region on the terms of 100% carry-financing.

