Armenia refuses to sign CIS Foreign Ministers Council statements

8 October 2024 08:15 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia refused to sign the statements of the Council of CIS Foreign Ministers.

Azernews reports that this was stated in the press release of Armenia's Foreign Ministry.

"Yerevan refused to join the two final statements of the Council of Heads of Foreign Ministries meeting of the CIS countries," according to the release.

However, the Armenian side did not indicate the reasons for this decision.

The meeting of the CIS foreign ministers took place the day before, on October 7, in Moscow. The parties summed up the results of joint work on the implementation of Russia's chairmanship in the organization in 2024.

The meeting participants signed several documents concerning work in the field of international relations and joint cultural and sports events.

The meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers was held ahead of the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, which will take place today.

It should be noted that yesterday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev headed to Moscow to attend the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

