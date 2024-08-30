Pentagon to help with security of US presidential candidates

30 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved a request for additional military support capabilities for the Secret Service to protect the presidential and vice presidential candidates in the upcoming elections, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.

Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon's deputy press secretary, did not provide details on the type of support that would be provided, but said Austin's Northern Command has ordered Secret Service support around the country for the security of the candidates.

It is noted that this support will continue until the elections to be held on November 5, and then until the swearing-in ceremony of the elected president and vice-president in January 2025.

Meanwhile, a Secret Service spokesman said security operations have been stepped up following the July 13 assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

---

