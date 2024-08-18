Iran appoints new Foreign Minister who served as chief nuclear deal negotiator

18 August 2024 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Iranian parliament has approved Abbas Araghchi as the new foreign minister. Azernews reports referring to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has approved the powers, plans, and activities of the proposed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

On August 11, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian nominated Abbas Araghchi as Foreign Minister in the 14th government.

Who is the newly appointed Iran's Foreign Minister?

The newly appointed Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, is an Iranian diplomat and statesman who served as the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran for Political Affairs. He previously served as the Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia-Pacific and Central Asian Affairs and the Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs.

He is the chief negotiator in the country's nuclear deal

Araqchi is Iran's chief negotiator in the Iran nuclear deal. He joined the diplomatic service in 1989. In 1992, he became Chargé d'Affaires of the Permanent Mission of Iran to the Organization of the Islamic Conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

He served as Ambassador to Finland (1999–2003) and Japan (2007–2011), Director of the First Department of Western Europe (2003–2004), and Director of the School of International Relations of the Iranian Foreign Ministry (2004–2005). Previously, he was also the Director General of the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

