Lithuania allocate 130 million euros for purchase of weapons

13 August 2024 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste has signed a draft resolution proposing to allocate an additional 130 million euros this year for the purchase of necessary weapons systems, Azernews reports.

Additional funds for the Ministry of Defense will be allocated from borrowed funds.

"This year we will be able to accelerate various projects necessary for national defense – to start purchasing drones, anti-drone and mobile air defense systems, radio stations, weapons and other purchases. Also, part of the funds will be used for the purchase of military equipment produced in Lithuania and indicated by Ukraine as missing," Skaiste said.

It is noted that 20 million euros will be spent on accelerating the acquisition of various types of unmanned aircraft systems and training operators of these systems, 30 million euros - on the promotion and development of the acquisition of anti-drone systems and electromagnetic combat equipment.

In addition, 10 million euros are planned to be allocated for the modernization of existing mobile anti-aircraft missile systems and the phased start of the acquisition of Piorun short-range mobile anti-aircraft missile systems, 20 million euros for equipping soldiers with individual weapons according to the modern (maneuverable) soldier program (firearms of various calibers, sights, night vision devices), another 20 million euros - to promote the acquisition of radio stations, etc.

