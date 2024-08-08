Motto and mascots of World Games presented in China

8 August 2024 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The countdown has begun in the Chinese city of Chengdu - exactly one year before the opening of the XII World Games. As part of the countdown ceremony, a press conference was held at which the mascots of the games and their motto were presented: "Boundless sport, countless wonders", Azernews reports.

The mascots of the XII World Games are panda Shubao and the golden snub-nosed monkey Jinzai. The design team used the images of these two rare animals as a cultural medium to show the image of Chengdu as an environmentally friendly, warm and friendly city. At the same time, these mascots urge everyone to take care of animals and pay attention to the protection of biological diversity, which corresponds to the concept of environmental protection and sustainable development of the Games.

Note that the XII World Games will be held in Chengdu from August 7 to 17, 2025.

---

