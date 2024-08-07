BTA unveils project to renovate facade & enhance access to headquarters

7 August 2024 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

A project to renovate the facade and provide better accessibility to the building of the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) was presented here on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing BTA.

The project is implemented with own funds and financing under the Beautiful Bulgaria Programme of the Labour Ministry.

Opening the event, Director General Kiril Valchev presented all upcoming initiatives. "We are going to illuminate the BTA sign and we plan to use a new font for the inscription with the assistance of students from the National Academy of Arts. Works also involve an overhaul of three of the four entrances of the agency. We will renovate the main entrance, the one for the future information centre and another for the agency’s archives office, providing better access for people with mobility issues," Valchev said. He added that there will also be a reading room at the BTA archives office.

“Another goal, which we hope to accomplish this month, by the start of the school year at the latest, is to transform the agency’s newsroom,” Valchev also said, presenting designs for the project. He said the agency's new newsroom will be similar to those at Reuters and the Associated Press.

The transformation of the BTA archives is also one of the key initiatives. A video highlighted the importance of the bulletins and photo archives held at the BTA. “We are also working closely with the State Archives Agency,” Valchev said in relation to the storage of the Agency's archives.

Another project, The World of News, under the Regions in Growth Programme, will renovate the BTA building in terms of energy. According to Valchev, the building will be provided with external cladding. It makes sense to use the roof for a photovoltaic plant, he also said. In connection with the future information center, a "green zone" is planned, as well as 3D mapping on the facade of the building. Valchev expressed hope that this could become one of the city's attractions. There are also plans to create a News Museum in partnership with the National Polytechnic Museum.

The BTA Director General also focused on the transformation of the media's press clubs, noting that BTA's initiative is presented on the Feast of Transfiguration.

“I am convinced that this day was chosen symbolically to see the transformation of the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) building, as we have seen the transformation of the BTA's work over the years. This building is emblematic for Sofia, said Regional Development Minister Violeta Koritarova during the presentation of the project.

According to Koritarova, the building needs renovation. “Not only the building but also BTA as an institution deserves respect,” the Minister added.

BTA is one of two institutions approved under two of the funding measures of the Beautiful Bulgaria project, said Deputy Labour Minister Natalia Efremova during the event. In 2024, 64 project proposals have been approved for funding and implementation in 60 municipalities and 24 districts under the Beautiful Bulgaria Programme, Efremova added.

Efremova presented Valchev with a congratulatory address on behalf of caretaker Labour Minister Ivaylo Ivanov, saying that the Ministry remains a partner of BTA for the implementation of future projects for the benefit of the people.

---

