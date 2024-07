18 July 2024 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

The next summit of the European Political Community will be held in Hungary on November 7.

The decision was made at the 4th summit of the European Political Community held in Oxford, near London.

It should be recalled that the first European Political Community summit was held in Prague in October 2022 with the participation of 44 countries.

