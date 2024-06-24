Thailand extends free insurance for foreign tourists until end of year

24 June 2024 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Thailand has announced the extension of its free insurance program for foreign tourists until December 31, 2024. Initially, the pilot project was supposed to be valid only until August 31, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

"According to the terms of the tourism policy, each death case entitles the family to compensation in the amount of 1 million baht. Incidents resulting in organ loss or permanent disability are covered in the amount of 300 thousand baht. Medical expenses resulting from accidents are compensated based on actual costs, up to a maximum of 500 thousand baht. Thailand aims to increase the confidence of foreign travelers in safety by extending the insurance protection scheme for the whole of 2024 at no additional cost to them," the ministry said in a statement.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanit said that this insurance campaign helps foreign guests in case of emergencies such as crimes and natural disasters in the kingdom. However, compensation does not apply if tourists have their own insurance policy or the tour operator insures its customers independently.

The project has been in operation since the beginning of this year and is designed for individual travelers who for some reason do not have their own health insurance. To request financial compensation, a foreigner must present a passport with a note on the tourist purposes of visiting the country. The application for payments must be submitted within 15 days.

