India's Assam flood death toll rises to 15, over 600,000 affected by heavy rains

2 June 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll in floods in India's Assam increased to 15 after three more persons lost their lives in the calamity, as the number of affected population went up to over six lakh, an official bulletin said, Azernews reports.

The number of affected people was 3.5 lakh in 11 districts on Friday.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority release, however, said the number of affected districts has come down to 10.

One death each was reported from Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, taking the toll in floods and storms from May 28 to 15.

