Ukraine's Zelenskyy and Belgium PM sign security pact

28 May 2024 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine and Belgium on Tuesday struck a bilateral security agreement including the delivery of 30 F-16 fighter jets, signed during a Brussels meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Azernews reports.

"The document includes at least 977 million euros in Belgian military aid to Ukraine this year, as well as Belgium's commitment to providing support over the course of the agreement's ten-year term", Zelenskyy said in a social media post.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz