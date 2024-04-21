China's auto exports soar 33.2 pct in Q1

21 April 2024 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

China's automobile exports jumped 33.2 percent year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, industry data shows, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The country exported over 1.32 million vehicles during the period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Specifically, some 307,000 new energy vehicles (NEV) were exported, up 23.8 percent year on year.

In March alone, China's automobile exports rose 37.9 percent from the same period last year, and its NEV exports soared 59.4 percent, the data also shows.

