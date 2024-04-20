Turkiye's Central Bank signs cooperation pacts with Brazil, Kazakhstan

20 April 2024 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's Central Bank on Saturday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with its Brazilian counterpart to facilitate increased cooperation, Azernews reports.

The memorandum was signed by the national bank governors in Washington on Friday. The aim of the collaboration between the Turkish and Brazilian central banks is to promote cooperation and conduct technical activities related to central banking.

Additionally, Türkiye's Central Bank said it had also signed a memorandum of understanding with the central bank of Kazakhstan to enhance cooperation.

The memorandum of understanding was also signed in Washington by Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan and Timur Suleimenov, head of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The agreement seeks to strengthen cooperation and conduct technical work within the institutional framework in the field of central banking.

---

