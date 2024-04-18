Mortar devices discovered in Agdam

18 April 2024 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Mortar devices were discovered in the Aghdam district, the Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Internal Ministry.

The employees of the Agdam District Police Department found two mortars, three automatic weapons, 53 shells, one grenade, two explosive detonators, more than 2,000 cartridges and other ammunition from the territory of Yeni Garalar village and handed over to the related governmental bodies.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered in secret places, as well as in the basements of schools, kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are once again confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who were illegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations in the territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result of the short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh were disarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought to Baku and arrested in accordance with the law.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz