South Korea's second reconnaissance satellite enters target orbit

8 April 2024 21:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Falcon 9 rocket of the American company SpaceX has launched the second South Korean reconnaissance satellite into orbit, Azernews reports, citing the Korean Defense Ministry via foreign media outlets.

"The second military reconnaissance satellite of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea successfully disconnected from the rocket at about 09:02 (04:02 Baku time) and entered the target orbit," the ministry said.

According to the plans, at about 09:11, the satellite was supposed to establish communication with a "foreign ground station."

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from the territory of the Space Center named after John F. Kennedy in the U.S. state of Florida on April 7, local time, but at 08:17 Seoul time on April 8 (03:17 Baku time on April 8).

The technical equipment of the satellite allows you to collect data regardless of weather conditions, Yonhap points out. In total, Seoul plans to launch five reconnaissance vehicles by 2025, which will allow monitoring the DPRK with an interval of two hours.

