EU Ambassador highlights desire for Georgia to be “ready” for EU membership

27 March 2024 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Paweł Herczyński, the Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia, on Wednesday highlighted the desire for Georgia to be “ready” for EU membership, and further noted the outcome would “bring benefits” to both the bloc and the country, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

“Georgia is a candidate country for EU membership. We all celebrated this historic step together. The decision was taken unanimously by 27 member states, but in order for Georgia to become a full member of the European Union, it needs changes and these changes should be transformative”, Herczyński said.

“We want Georgia to be ready for EU membership, and this will bring benefits to both the EU and Georgia. That is why we need reforms”, he added.

The diplomat noted “some reforms” were “not easy” and required “a lot of effort and everyone to work together”.

“These are the reforms that are necessary for Georgia to move towards EU membership. [...] To activate the dialogue, we are planning several high-level visits, including with the participation of EU institutions and 27 member states”, Herczyński noted.

He further added the EU wanted Georgia to “become a member of our family”.