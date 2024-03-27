Number of people injured in terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall reaches 360

27 March 2024 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

The number of people injured in the terrorist attack at "Crocus City Hall" in Moscow has reached 360.

Azernews reports, citing TASS, that the Russian Federal Centre for Medical Disasters has released information about this.

It was noted that 360 people, including 11 children, were injured as a result of the terrorist attack.

It should be noted that on March 22, a terrorist attack took place at "Crocus City Hall" in the Moscow region of Russia. 139 people died as a result of the incident. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the perpetrators and executors would be found and punished.

Furthermore, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terrorist incident.

