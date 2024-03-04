Conference OpenTalksAI in Tbilisi cancele

4 March 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

OpenTalks.AI ", which was supposed to take place on March 6-7 at the Pullman Tbilisi Axis Towers Hotel in Tbilisi, was canceled at the last moment Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The Pullman Tbilisi Axis Towers Hotel has issued a statement on this matter. The message says that after receiving more information about the OpenTalks conference AI decided not to hold this event at the hotel.

This decision does not depend on the potential financial consequences. The decision to cancel the OpenTalks conference AI is driven by Pullman's commitment and unwavering support for international cooperation and values.

The media writes that the cancellation of the event is due to the presence in the list of guests who will take part in the conference, and the names of representatives of sanctioned Russian organizations.

It should be noted that the conference has been held in Russia since 2018, but last year it was held in Yerevan. This year, the organizers promised an extensive program – in addition to the conference, excursions, tastings, and a ski tour of Georgia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz