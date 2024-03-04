Uzbekistan, Slovakia discuss bilateral cooperation

4 March 2024 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the head of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry stressed that during the meeting a constructive dialogue was held within the framework of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya.

It is reported that the ministers paid attention to strengthening ties between the two countries and plans for the near future. Bakhtiyor Saidov expressed readiness to further expand cooperation at various levels.

