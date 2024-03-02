Algerian, Venezuelan oil companies agree to boost energy cooperation

2 March 2024 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Sonatrach and PDVSA, the state-owned energy companies of Algeria and Venezuela respectively, inked two memorandums of understanding on Friday, Azernews reports citing the APS news agency.

The first memorandum aims to enhance collaboration between the companies in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration, extraction and production of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, as well as maintenance within the oil and gas industry.

The second involves training Venezuelan technicians and engineers in hydrocarbon-related fields through the Algerian Petroleum Institute under the supervision of Sonatrach.

These agreements precede the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum scheduled for Saturday in Algiers.

---

