In Japan, a member of parliament was arrested due to a scandal with kickbacks

7 January 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Tokyo prosecutors have arrested Yoshitaka Ikeda, a member of the lower house of parliament from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

He is a member of the faction of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and is suspected of violating the law on receiving income from collecting political donations.

This is the first high-profile arrest in the so-called kickback scandal, which is how the Japanese press calls receiving income from collecting political donations in violation of reporting rules. The scandal has already led to major reshuffles in the Japanese government and the leadership of the LDP, and has also caused a sharp decline in the rating of trust in the government.

The scandal concerns fundraising through receptions and evenings, for which people, mostly business representatives, purchase paid tickets, thus making donations. The funds collected must be declared accordingly and reflected in the financial statements. Factions in the LDP set fundraising standards that depend on the status of a politician, his experience and authority.

However, it is alleged that in some cases, politicians collect more funds through paid events than is provided for by the established internal party norm. The scandal concerns the difference between the funds raised and the norm set for a particular MP, since these funds are supposed to have been returned to some politicians in the form of so-called kickbacks and could be used as shadow political funds.

---

