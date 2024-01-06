Auto manufacturer Toyota can't restart production because of earthquakes

6 January 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

"Japanese auto concern Toyota Motor cannot yet restart car production in the country, suspended for the New Year holidays, due to supply chain disruptions caused by the earthquakes still ongoing," company president Koji Sato told reporters, Azernews reports.

Assembly plants in the country were originally scheduled to start operating on 8 January, but these plans had to be abandoned due to the natural disaster. "We will assess the condition of components and make a decision," the agency quoted him as saying. Sato emphasised that the company plans to decide on the timing of the production launch by the end of the week.

The company president said that many suppliers of components are currently unable to fully function due to the effects of earthquakes in the central part of the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz