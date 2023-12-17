Over 60 fears dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy

17 December 2023 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

At least 61 migrants were missing and presumed dead after their boat sank off Libya’s coast, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said yesterday, in the latest such tragedy off North Africa.

According to Azernews, the migrants are believed to have died because of high waves that swamped their vessel after it left from Zuwara, on Libya’s north-west coast, the IOM’s Libya office said in a statement.

Citing survivors, it said there were approximately 86 migrants aboard — including women and children — from Nigeria, The Gambia, and other African countries.

Twenty-five people were rescued and transferred to a Libyan detention centre, said the IOM.

It said the survivors were all in good condition and had received medical support from IOM staff.

---

