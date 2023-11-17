First batch of Russian wheat to reach Somali, Burkina Faso in 2023

17 November 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

The first batch of gratis Russian wheat will be delivered to Somali and Burkina Faso in late November - early December of this year, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The government has made all the required decision to implement supplies. First two vessels of 25,000 metric tons each, have already sailed from Russian ports in the direction of Somali and Burkina Faso. We expect their arrivals at points of destination in late November - early December of this year," the minister said.

Wheat intended for the Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, Mali, and Eritrea will be loaded on board of ships and dispatched by the end of this year, Patrushev added.

---

