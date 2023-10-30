FIS delegates review Bakuriani, Gudauri infrastructure for upcoming 2024 Snowboard Cross World Cup

30 October 2023 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation and Infront Sports & Media sports marketing company have visited Georgia’s mountain resorts of Bakuriani and Gudauri to review infrastructure works and locations for broadcasting the upcoming FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup series in February, Georgia’s Mountain Trails Agency said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

After inspecting the ongoing infrastructure works in Gudauri, FIS delegate Nicolas Vaudroz said the team saw “an extraordinary mountain with good nature and a very motivated team”.I look forward to returning to Gudauri to work with this extraordinary team”, he noted.

In comments about the upcoming World Cup, Irakli Burchuladze, the Director of the MTA, said international delegates’ evaluations were “very positive” and expressed readiness to host the “with honour”.

Gudauri will host snowboard cross events within the World Cup for the first time, while competitions for mogul, dual mogul and ski cross disciplines will run in Bakuriani.

The two locations were marked as permanent hosts of the competition calendar in January, enabling the destinations to host stages of World Cup events running under the international governing body annually.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz