Italian Govt to present roadmap for possible return to nuclear

21 September 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Premier Giorgia Meloni's government said Thursday that it will present a roadmap within seven months for the possible return to the use of nuclear energy in Italy, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

After the first meeting of the new 'National Platform for Sustainable Nuclear Energy', the Environment and Energy Security Ministry said the roadmap would be the basis for guidelines set to come out within nine months specifying possible resources, actions, investments and time frames.

Italy closed its nuclear plants in 1990 after the 1987 referendum on atomic energy following the Chernobyl disaster.

However, there have been calls for a rethink of the ban, given that nuclear energy has a low carbon footprint and there is a need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet European and international targets for combating the climate crisis.

The country is also looking to boost its energy security following Russia's war of invasion in Ukraine.

"Italy can't waste time," Deputy Premier and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said.

"Going back to produce clean, safe energy via nuclear (technology) must be a clear goal, starting in the next few years".

Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said there was no question of Italy building large, third-generation plants.

He said what was being considered was "innovative nuclear technology such as Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and fourth-generation AMR reactors." A demonstration was held outside the ministry as Thursday's meeting took place by protestors opposed to the return to nuclear power.

"Nuclear won't save us. Let's pull the plug on this system!" read one banner.

"Nuclear tried, disaster guaranteed," said another.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz