British professionals exploring Georgian wine in tour

15 September 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

A group of British wine professionals including Sara Abbott, the Director of Swirl Wine Group and a Master of Wine, are visiting Georgian producers to explore new tastes in the winemaking region of Kakheti, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The National Wine Agency on Thursday said the visitors were hosted at the first Georgian biodynamic vineyard in Kakheti, and later attended a tasting event in the capital city of Tbilisi.

The latter event featured different types of wines from 15 Georgian companies.

I am here with a group of UK wine importers and wine journalists. They are in Georgia for the first time, but they are all very experienced wine professionals”, Abbott said in comments.

The Agency said the United Kingdom was “one of the important strategic markets” for Georgian wine and targeted with promotional campaigns for the product.

