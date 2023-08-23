Uzbekistan produced about 200 thousand cars over seven months

23 August 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Statistics Agency, about 200 thousand cars were produced in Uzbekistan over the past seven months of the year, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

During the reporting period, the monopoly company UzAuto Motors produced the following car models:

Cobalt – 55,968 units

Lacetti-Gentra – 44,179 units

Damas – 43,497 units

Tracker – 19,736 units

Onyx – 13,525 units

Nexia T-250 – 2,133 units

special passenger cars – 12,748 units

