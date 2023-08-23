Uzbekistan produced about 200 thousand cars over seven months
According to the Statistics Agency, about 200 thousand cars were produced in Uzbekistan over the past seven months of the year, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.
During the reporting period, the monopoly company UzAuto Motors produced the following car models:
- Cobalt – 55,968 units
- Lacetti-Gentra – 44,179 units
- Damas – 43,497 units
- Tracker – 19,736 units
- Onyx – 13,525 units
- Nexia T-250 – 2,133 units
- special passenger cars – 12,748 units
