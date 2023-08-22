Kyrgyz alpinists climb highest point of Japan - Fujiyama

22 August 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Kyrgyz Exped team, consisting of 20 participants, successfully climbed the highest point of Japan – Fujiyama, President of the Federation of Mountaineering and Sport Climbing of the Kyrgyz Republic Eduard Kubatov told, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

He said that on the night of the ascent, the main classical 2400 meters route was closed, and they had to climb to the top on the most difficult Gotomba route.

“The Kyrgyz team covered 2400 meters of vertical climb and more than 15 km! In general, Fujiyama taught us a hard lesson! But in the end, early in the morning on August 21, 20 Kyrgyzstanis with our red bright banner and in ak kalpaks were at the very top and were the first to meet the rays of the rising sun!” Kubatov wrote.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz