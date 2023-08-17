Kazakhstan could become key player in food security - Saudi agriculture minister

17 August 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed food security among other issues at a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, the presidential press service said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of implementing the agreements reached during his talks with the Saudi crown prince during his visit to Jeddah last July.

"During my last visit to Jeddah, I had a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud. We agreed to cooperate closely and further strengthen relations between our countries. Our mutual agreements have already been put into practice and are being consistently implemented," the Kazakh president said.

Al-Fadhli reaffirmed the crown prince's commitment to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The minister focused on food security in his speech.

"Food security today is a major challenge for the whole world. We sincerely believe that Kazakhstan has every opportunity to become a key player in this area," Al-Fadhli said.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed trade and economic cooperation and the prospects for cooperation in the agricultural and tourism sectors.

As previously reported, Tokayev paid an official visit to Jeddah in July 2022. During the talks, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed the interest of Saudi companies to invest in Kazakhstan's agricultural sector amid the global food crisis.



