Over 90 units of heavy equipment involved in search, rescue works in landslide-hit Racha region

9 August 2023 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

More than 90 units of heavy equipment are involved in search and rescue works in nine locations of the western Georgian region of Racha following the landslide that killed 21 in the Shovi resort last week, the Infrastructure Ministry said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Ministry said construction and installation of a new temporary bridge had started on kilometre 136 section of the Kutaisi-Alpana-Mamisoni Pass highway, to replace a temporary crossing destroyed by the landslide that hit the Shovi resort.

Earlier today, Minister Irakli Karseladze visited the field headquarters set up in the disaster zone to receive updates about the ongoing efforts.

The latest casualty of the disaster was discovered earlier on Wednesday.

