Journalists accuse ringleaders of illegal regime in Khankendi

3 August 2023 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Journalist Bella Lalayan accused the leaders of the illegal regime in Khankendi of deliberately stirring up hysteria about "hunger" in the zone of temporary responsibility of the RCC in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

She published a corresponding appeal on her Facebook page.

"One question to Gurgen Nersisyan (so-called "state minister")

In order to deliver vegetables from villages to Stepanakert (Khankendi ), you all say there is no fuel, but for the bus rally there is fuel?

If you are not the initiator, at least you provide buses and fuel.

By the way, you can calculate how much fuel 20 buses would spend to travel 70 km, and then calculate how many tonnes of vegetables could be collected and transported from the villages, how many days bread could be distributed to trading points, how many days transport would travel to ensure pregnant women's visits to the hospital․․․․․․What is going on? How can one hate and humiliate one's own population so much?" the journalist writes.

