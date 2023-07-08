Real Madrid welcome Turkish youngster Arda Guler

8 July 2023 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Presenting the new signing of Arda Guler to the media, Real Madrid on Friday held an official welcoming ceremony for the 18-year-old Turkish superstar, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

At the event, Guler said he wants to become a Real Madrid legend. "First of all, thanks to my family and Madrid. I also want to be a legend at Real Madrid. Thank you for everything."

The Spanish powerhouse's President Florentino Perez heaped praise on Guler in his speech, saying Guler's skills and character had influenced the entire world.

"We can make history together," Perez added.

"Türkiye is also proud of you, Arda. Together, we will elevate your career. You'll find fans who will support you in every way possible at the Bernabeu Stadium. Together with your talents, we will add strength to our strength. We will find a way to win the Champions League again," he said.

Guler will wear the number 24 jersey at Real Madrid.

Fenerbahce said on the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that Real Madrid would pay a €20 million ($21.7 million) transfer fee for Guler.

"In addition to the transfer fee, a maximum bonus of €10 million ($10.8 million) will be paid to Fenerbahce by Real Madrid CF, depending on the performance of the player," the Turkish club added.

Also, if Guler moves from Real Madrid to another team, Fenerbahce will receive a 20% share from the next sale.

On Thursday, the Turkish international bid farewell to Fenerbahce on Instagram, saying: "It's time to say goodbye to Fenerbahce, where I had the best days of my life."

Guler produced six goals and claimed seven assists last season in 35 matches for Fenerbahce, which came second in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

The 18-year-old also helped Fenerbahce to win the 2022-23 Turkish Cup.

