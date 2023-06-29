Armenia's chemical terror must be prevented globally - Network of TB Champions spokesperson

29 June 2023 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

The world community must take measures to prevent the construction of a metallurgical plant in the village of Arazdayan, located on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan AR.

Steven Anguva Shikoli, representative of the Network of TB Champions (Kenya) has told local media, Azernews reports.

"I strongly oppose the construction of this plant, because the chemicals that will be released during the production process at this facility will pollute the environment not only around it, but also in the wider region. The air we breathe, our climate - it's all interconnected. So this catastrophic construction will end up polluting the air even in Africa," he said.

According to the expert, this will have a huge impact on wildlife, for example, in Kenya.

"We have already seen how such factories around the world are killing nature. All this money spent on the construction of this steel plant could be used to build new hospitals or schools. So, I call on the global civil society to oppose the construction of this plant," he concluded.

It is worth noting that the Armenian-American steel plant covers a vast area of 16,500 square meters and is expected to have an annual production capacity of 180,000 tons.

