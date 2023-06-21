Chinese company distributes food to Afghan families

21 June 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese mining firm MCC-JCL Aynak Minerals Company Ltd. (MJAM) distributed foodstuff worth 20,000 U.S. dollars to 300 families in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The items including rice, flour, cooking oil, tea and sugar, were distributed to families in Mohammad Agha district of the province, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Mawlawi Atiqullah Azizi said.

"Today's program of aid distribution is an example of China's concern about the people of Afghanistan and those living around Mosi Aynak area and we are thankful for the support," said the official.

"I am very thankful for the support we have received today amid an impoverished economy, drought and unemployment," said Habibullah, an elder of the area.

