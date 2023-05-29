4 dead when tourist boat capsizes in Italian lake

29 May 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

At least four tourists died when a tourist boat capsized in a northern Italian lake due to a sudden storm, local media reported on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The boat, which was carrying a group of foreign tourists celebrating a birthday and two crew members, capsized and sank in Lake Maggiore due to the sudden storm and strong winds, according to state-run ANSA news agency.

Of the 20 people who managed to swim to safety, five were hospitalized, the report said.

Among the victims were two women and two men, including three foreign nationals, according to local prosecutor Busto Arsizio.



