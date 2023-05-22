EU-Kazakhstan forge strategic partnership in raw materials, batteries, and renewable hydrogen

22 May 2023 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

The European Commission's Executive Vice-President, Valdis Dombrovskis, and Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, approved a Roadmap as part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on November 7, 2022, Azernews reports, citing reports.

The Memorandum aims to ensure the development of a secure and sustainable supply of raw materials and refined materials. Additionally, it seeks to advance the development of renewable hydrogen and battery value chains, with the aim of promoting the green and digital transformation of both economies.

With this Roadmap, the EU and Kazakhstan have established specific areas of cooperation as part of the mentioned Memorandum. The Roadmap has been agreed upon and endorsed for the 2023-2024 period.

The document addresses crucial needs such as the modernization and decarbonization of the Kazakh mining industry, while facilitating technology transfers and supporting the development of renewable energy in both regions, crucial in tackling the climate crisis. It also foresees closer cooperation on geological exploration, research, and innovation.

Meanwhile, this cooperation builds upon the existing enhanced partnership and cooperation agreement (EPCA) and aims to boost the integration of EU and Kazakh strategic value chains related to raw materials, batteries, and renewable hydrogen. The benefits of closer cooperation are already evident, with initial projects already underway.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz