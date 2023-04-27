Turkish FM reports number of people evacuated in Sudan

27 April 2023 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu made a video phone call with the convoy that will be evacuated to Turkiye via Egypt due to the clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan since April 15. "So far, 1,500 people, 1,383 of whom are our citizens, have been evacuated," Cavusoglu said.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu, who closely followed the evacuation process from Sudan, spoke on the phone with the citizens to be evacuated via Egypt.

Expressing that he greets all citizens from Antalya with love, Cavusoglu said, "We wish you a safe journey. I hope you arrive in Cairo without any accident. I hope you return to our country in good health."

Stating that the Turkish authorities take good care of its citizens, Cavusoglu said, "We did not leave our citizens alone, and we will not leave them. We look forward to seeing you".

So far, 1,500 people, 1,383 of whom are Turkish citizens, have been evacuated from Sudan.

Clashes in Sudan

Armed clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary force RSF on the morning of April 15 in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and other cities.

The disagreement between the army and the RSF regarding the military security reform, which envisages "the full participation of the RSF in the army", had turned into a hot conflict in the last few months.

Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sovereignty Council Chairman and Army Commander General Abdulfettah al-Burhan announced that he had decided to dissolve the RSF, which clashed with the army, and to declare a rebel force against the state, and that it would be acted upon on this basis.

