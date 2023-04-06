Georgian FM, Italian Deputy FM review friendly relations, close ties

6 April 2023 20:14 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Edmondo Cirielli, the Italian Deputy Foreign Minister, on Wednesday, welcomed the friendly relations and close ties established between the two countries and reaffirmed their readiness to continue close cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

In a meeting held as part of the Italian official’s visit to Georgia, the parties noted that Georgia and Italy were “reliable partners”, expressing readiness to move the relations to “an even higher level” and focusing on the “great potential” of deepening the economic relations between the countries, the Foreign Ministry said.

Darchiashvili thanked the Italian diplomat for his country’s support for Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, while Cirielli stressed Italy considered Georgia as part of Europe and would “stand by its side” on the path of European Union integration.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz