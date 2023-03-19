Sri Lankan president to present agreement with IMF to parliament next week

19 March 2023 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe will present the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the parliament next week, a government official said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said this when addressing a meeting. According to him, the IMF will also publish the agreement on its website and its board will meet on March 20 to finalize the bailout package worth 2.9 billion U.S. dollars.

Sri Lanka started the related negotiations with the international lender in 2022 after the South Asian country was hit by a severe economic crisis.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz