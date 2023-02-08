Death toll from Syria earthquake reaches 1,250 people

8 February 2023 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

At least 1,262 people were killed and 2,285 injured as a result of the earthquake that hit Syria on February 6, TASS reports.

According to the source, the number of victims is not final. Earlier, the Syrian minister of health reported that the number of injured was 2,050.

The Qatari Al Jazeera TV Channel reported that the death toll in the territories not controlled by Damascus has increased to 1,280. It is assumed that this figure may increase significantly since hundreds of people still remain under the rubble.

On February 7, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) issued a statement saying that, as a result of the earthquake in Syria, more than 1,500 people were killed and more than 3,500 were injured.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz