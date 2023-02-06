Lavrov arrives on visit in Iraq

6 February 2023 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on a working visit in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday evening.

It is the first stopover on Lavrov’s tour. He also plans to visit Mali, Mauritania, and Sudan.

During his stay in Iraq, Lavrov is expected to meet with President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, speaker of the House of Representatives (parliament) Mohamed al-Halbousi and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein. Apart from that, he plans to meet with Iraqi former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

Lavrov previous visit to Iraq took place in 2019.

The sides are expected to discuss issues of bilateral relations in various spheres, international and regional problems, including in the Gulf area and in the Middle East in general.

