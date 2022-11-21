IAEA unaware if Iran has nuclear weapons program, Grossi says

21 November 2022 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) does not think it is time to admit Iran is a nuclear power, nor does it have any information indicating that the Islamic republic was currently developing a nuclear weapon program, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told CBC, Trend reports citing TASS.

When asked how close he thought Tehran was to making a nuclear bomb, Grossi said in an interview aired on Sunday, "At the current level of production of this enriched uranium, Iran has accumulated already enough material to have more than one device, if they chose to do that. But we don't have any information that would indicate that Iran has a nuclear weapon program at the moment."

He was also asked if we had reached the point of no return with Iran and whether it was time to admit the country a nuclear power and said, "No, we haven't reached that point." "But we need to work very hard so we don't get there," he concluded.

