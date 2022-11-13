Russian Utair to increase number of flights to Samarkand

13 November 2022 08:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russian Utair airline will increase the number of flights to Uzbekistan's Samarkand,Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the company, from November 14, it will operate an additional flight from Moscow to Samarkand. Flights will operate on Mondays.

As a result, the number of Utair flights between Moscow and Samarkand will reach 4 per week. Flights will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Currently, the airline operates flights to such cities of Uzbekistan as Bukhara, Samarkand, Tashkent and Fergana.

