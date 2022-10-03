China's Zhejiang Geely buys 7.6% stake in Aston Martin

3 October 2022 23:19 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese automotive company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Friday it bought a 7.6% stake in British luxury carmaker Aston Martin, but did not disclose the deal value, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Based on Aston Martin's closing share price on Sept. 29, the stake is valued at 66.6 million pounds ($74 million).

It was bought by Li Shufu, founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely, Aston Martin said in a regulatory filing, making the Chinese firm one of the top shareholders in the British carmaker, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

"We look forward to exploring potential opportunities to engage and collaborate with Aston Martin as it continues to execute its strategy to achieve long term, sustainable growth and increased profitability," Daniel Donghui Li, Zhejiang Geely's chief executive officer said.

Aston Martin also separately announced the completion of 654 million pounds capital raise.

