Tata arm ‘working on core tech that will make India truly self-reliant in defence’

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) is working on core technologies traditionally denied to armed forces by foreign vendors that will make “India truly self-reliant and not nam ke vaste (for namesake)“ in the defence sector, its CEO and MD Sukaran Singh told BusinessLine in an exclusive interview.

Though, under Aatmanirbar Bharat scheme, the government has increased budgetary support and created ecosystem to encourage indigenous private companies participation, Singh advocated that India should have control over defence technology that will augment the capacity to build next generation platforms.

India realised the frustration on global dependence for military hardware in May 2020.

“TASL is not only driven by commerciality, we are also driven very much by doing, solving complex problems which also have to be commercially viable in the medium and long term. If we had gone from the other side, say commercial driven then we would have had a different set of portfolios... We do projects which will make India truly self-reliant and not nam ke vaste (for namesake),” TASL CEO insisted.

