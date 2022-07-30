Blinken, Lavrov discuss Ukraine issue, prisoner exchange

30 July 2022 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation on Friday, as Blinken himself told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Earlier today, I spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. We had a frank and direct conversation. I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner," the US top diplomat pointed out, referring to Washington’s proposal to exchange US nationals Whelan and Griner for Russian businessman Viktor Bout.

The parties also discussed an agreement on the creation of a humanitarian corridor for Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea. "I also emphasized that the world expects Russia to fulfill its commitments under the deal it reached with Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on grain shipments from Ukraine," Blinken noted. "It is important and vital that Russia make good on the commitments it’s made to the world," the US secretary of state said.

