EU imposes seventh package of sanctions against Russia

22 July 2022 21:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The EU countries have imposed the seventh package of sanctions against Russia. Document published in the Official Journal of the EU, Trend reports citing Gazeta.ru.

The new package of restrictive measures against the Russian Federation, as the press service of the European Union reported earlier, included a ban "on direct and indirect import, purchase or transfer of gold, which is the most significant item of Russian export after energy resources". The ban applies to gold that comes from the Russian Federation and is exported from Russia.

In addition, 57 individuals and legal entities were included in the sanctions lists, including Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, head of Rostec Sergei Chemezov, president of the Night Wolves motorcycle club Alexander Zaldastanov, presidential plenipotentiary Russian Federation in the North Caucasus Federal District Yury Chaika and others.

