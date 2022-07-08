Swiss companies keen to invest in Georgia

8 July 2022 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Swiss United Chamber of Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding during a roundtable event on Georgia's economic opportunities and business environment, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The Georgia's Deputy Minister of Economy Gennady Arveladze made speech before the Swiss business community, focusing on the economic ties between Georgia and Switzerland, and noted that their development was given a special impetus by the free trade agreement between the two countries.

According to Arveladze, in just four months of 2022, trade with Switzerland increased by 34 percent, and the export of Georgian products to the Swiss market - by 45 percent. Nevertheless, according to him, the potential is great and it must be developed.

The deputy minister also stressed the importance of Georgia as a transport and logistics destination in the region, where cargo turnover has especially increased since the start of a difficult geopolitical situation.

He also spoke about government programs to attract foreign investment and stimulate business in Georgia, which aroused great interest among representatives of Swiss companies.

Besides, the official cited statistical data, according to which, despite geopolitical tensions in the region, Georgia's economic growth in March this year amounted to 10.6 percent.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz