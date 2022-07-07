Israel and Türkiye to sign new bilateral air transport agreement

7 July 2022 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Israel and Türkiye will sign a new bilateral air transport agreement on July 7, 2022, press service of Israeli government said, Trend reports via TASS.

This agreement will be the first since 1951.

"Israel and Türkiye will sign a new bilateral air transport agreement on July 7 and it will strengthen ties and allow Israeli airlines to resume flights to Türkiye," TASS said.

“An agreement between Israel and Türkiye is expected to be signed, following talks between the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority with the Turkish side, also a meeting between Israeli Transport Minister Merav Michaeli and her Turkish counterpart a few months ago.

The agreement is expected to lead to resumption of Israeli airline flights to various destinations in Türkiye along with existing flights of Turkish companies to Israel.

